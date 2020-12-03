Former House Speaker and Janesville native Paul Ryan has been named to the board of trustees of the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, D.C.
The nonpartisan think tank announced the appointment Tuesday.
Ryan, a Republican, represented Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District for 20 years before stepping down in January 2019. He was Mitt Romney’s vice presidential running mate in 2012.
“Paul has a tremendous track record of public service, leadership, and intellectual vigor. I am thrilled to welcome him to our board of trustees and look forward to his contributions to the Center,” CSIS President and CEO John J. Hamre is quoted as saying in a news release.
Ryan was House speaker from October 2015 until he retired. The release describes his efforts as speaker, saying he “spearheaded efforts to reform the U.S. tax code and criminal justice system, strengthen national defense, expand domestic energy production, combat the opioid epidemic and promote economic opportunity.”
Ryan’s other endeavors since he left the House of Representatives in 2019 include founding his American Idea Foundation and serving on the boards of directors of Fox Corp. and of SHINE Medical Technologies, and on the advisory boards of Robert Bosch GmbH and CIS Credit Solutions.
Ryan also serves on the board of trustees of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute.
Earlier this year, Ryan was named chairman of the board of the newly formed Executive Network Partnering Corp., described in various reports as a special-purpose acquisition company.
Ryan is also currently a professor of the practice at the University of Notre Dame and a visiting fellow in the practice of public policy at the American Enterprise Institute.
The Center for Strategic and International Studies describes itself as “one of the world’s preeminent public policy institutions on foreign policy and national security issues,” with a staff of more than 240 and a network of affiliated scholars who conduct research and analysis and develop policy initiatives.
“CSIS is regularly called upon by Congress, the executive branch, the media and others to explain the day’s events and offer recommendations to improve U.S. strategy,” according to its website.