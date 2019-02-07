Retired Rep. Paul Ryan of Janesville will be featured on "Finding Your Roots" at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, on Wisconsin Public Television.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, are also featured on the show.

The show repeats at 1 a.m., 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, and 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, according to the WPT schedule.

The Washington Post reported in August that it came as a surprise to Ryan that his DNA indicates he is 3 percent Ashkenazi Jewish.

Ryan is a practicing Catholic who has spoken often about his Irish ancestors settling in Wisconsin. His Jewish heritage comes from his mother’s German ancestors, according to the Post.