JANESVILLE

Paul Ryan and his wife, Janna, visited their neighbors Patrick Gasper and Timothy Maahs years ago for dinner, and the couple presented him with a copy of a map of Janesville from the mid-1800s.

When Ryan became speaker of the House of Representatives, he was asked what artworks the Smithsonian Institution could provide to decorate his new offices. He asked for a historical map of his hometown.

The Smithsonian came up with an original copy of the map he got from Maahs and Gasper, about 4 feet square. He had it hung on the wall of his conference room.

Ryan would show the map at countless meetings to schoolchildren and heads of state, he said, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and King Abdullah of Jordan.

“I would actually point to the streets: ‘This is where I live. This is my brother’s house,’ and I got to display our city in our nation’s capital for four years. And it was just an absolute delight to be able to do that.”

Ryan told the story Saturday night as he accepted an award from the Rock County Historical Society at the organization’s annual gala Saturday night.

(Maahs, by the way, is now executive director of the historical society.)

Ryan received the society’s Generations Award, which recognizes a person who has made history by improving the quality of life in the county.

Ryan served as the 1st Congressional District representative from 1999 to 2019 and was the nation’s 54th speaker of the House. The award recognizes him for those accomplishments “but also because he shares his pride for his family, his hometown and Wisconsin wherever he goes,” said presenter Lisa Kim of the historical society.

Ryan noted the many families in the room of about 150 people whose forebears had come to Janesville as immigrants and stayed. They are a part of what makes Rock County “such a cool place,” he said.

And he noted the Pontiac Convention Center where he was speaking was once a roller rink called the Skatin’ Place.

“This is where I did my skating,” he said. “… Remember moonlight skate, couples only?”

In a short speech, the second in his hometown since his retirement from Congress, Ryan said, “This is a county and a city with a rich history, and it’s is a county and a city where we are living this rich history to this day. But we will never be connected with this history or really fully appreciate it unless we have people minding this, paying attention to this; unless we have the Rock County Historical Society making sure we never forget it.”

Ryan thanked the society for the honor and those attending for supporting the historical society, “so that we all know where we come from and where we’re going.”