Janesville native and longtime congressman Paul Ryan is moving his family to a Washington, D.C., suburb, Politico reported Tuesday.

A source described as a "Ryan aide" told Politico that Ryan and his family are temporarily renting a house in Maryland, “and he’ll be spending time there as well as their family home in Janesville."

The move will place the Ryan family close to the sisters of Janna Ryan, the former speaker's wife, who live in the D.C. area, Politico stated.

Ryan’s American Idea Foundation, which he announced in a speech in Janesville earlier this year, will remain based in his hometown, Politico said.

Ryan often touted his Janesville roots in his two decades in the House of Representatives and reportedly lived in his D.C. office the entire time, never renting or buying a home there.

Ryan spoke to the public in his hometown twice after he retired from the House of Representatives. He said in April he had started the foundation out of an office on Main Street in Janesville and would be guest-lecturing at Notre Dame University, but he never mentioned he might move.

Ryan also told locals he had taken a seat on the board of directors of Fox Corp., the parent company of Fox News and other Fox media properties.

Ryan ran for vice president in 2012, when now-Sen. Mitt Romney was the Republican nominee for president.

In 2015, Ryan became speaker of the House.

On April 11, 2018, Ryan announced he would step down as speaker and from the House when his term ended in January 2019.

The announcement led to the election of another Janesville Republican, attorney Bryan Steil, as the 1st Congressional District's representative.

Steil received Ryan's support, including funding, in his race against the Democrats' nominee, Randy Bryce.

Bryce tweeted in the wake of the news: "Wait. He lived in Wisconsin?"

This story will be updated.