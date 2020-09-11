JANESVILLE
The Janesville Patriotic Society will conduct a POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, in the Veterans Plaza at Traxler Park, 600 N. Main St.
The ceremony will commemorate veterans who are still considered prisoners of war or listed as missing in action.
Among those honored will be Janesville resident Donald William Downing, who went missing 53 years ago on Sept. 7, 1967, in North Vietnam.
U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil will participate in the ceremony. The Mother and Son Letter will be read along with a roll call of POW and MIA veterans.
Attendees are required to wear masks and social distance, and they also must bring their own seating.