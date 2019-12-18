JANESVILLE

The Janesville Patriotic Society will hold a rally to support military personnel from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Milton Lawns Cemetery, 2200 Milton Ave.

Tom Stehura of the Janesville Patriotic Society said the rally will show support for the troops during the holidays.

“This is the time to show our troops that we are thinking about them during this holiday season," Stehura said in a news release. "Those of us who served and have been far away from home know how emotional this time of year can be.”

The society encourages people who attend to wear Christmas-themed clothing and bring flags. The patriotic society will also have banners and flags available for the public's use.