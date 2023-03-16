JANESVILLE — In a meeting room near the entrance to Faith Lutheran Church in Janesville, three students slide in to start their class.
The instructor explains that tonight they’ll be reviewing questions from the book.
“What are the first three words of the constitution?” the instructor continues.
“We the people,” the three students quietly answer back.
This is just one question out of 100 possible questions immigrants hoping to pass their U.S. citizenship test will be expected to answer.
And this is how much of the class goes, with the instructor asking questions about civics and how government runs in the United States and in Wisconsin.
Ma Carmen Santiago is currently taking citizenship classes in Janesville.
Originally from Mexico, she has been living in Janesville for 23 years and said she realized she didn’t want to keep applying for residence. She said she came to the country to try to earn money to help support her parents living in Mexico. She works at Birds Eye Conagra in Darien.
Santiago has two children, a daughter who is 15 and a son who is 19, who live with her in Janesville.
She heard about the citizenship classes through the YWCA of Rock County and was connected with Barb Becker, of Faith Lutheran Church, who helps coordinate it. Santiago has been enrolled in a class since November.
She said one of the main reasons she wants to be a citizen is to be able to vote. She says she has learned a lot. And she said she’s doing this for herself.
“I want to learn more English,” she said. “I can understand a lot, but I can’t read or write, and I want to be able to help others. I can’t always do that because they can’t understand me.”
She applied for U.S. citizenship last July and has been told that in May or June she’ll take the exam and sit for a required interview. She said she is scared because the answers to the questions are very difficult to remember.
Santiago said that she would like people to know how hard it is to try to become a citizen. English is not her first language, and she has to work a lot harder to understand the questions and learn the answers.
“It’s not easy,” she said. “I work 12 hours a day and then I go to class twice a week. I try to learn the questions but there are so many.”
Santiago’s daughter, Vianca de la Fuente, said she has been helping her mother with the classes and helping her study the questions.
Santiago’s boyfriend, Randy Gonzales, said that he looked at some of the questions and was surprised how in-depth they were. He said he is amazed that she works and then is able to go to classes afterward.
“Some of those questions, I haven’t seen since grade school,” he said.
De la Fuente told a Gazette reporter that she is very proud of her mom for taking these classes.
About the classes
Becker doesn’t teach the citizenship classes, but she has been coordinating Spanish GED programs since 2013 at Faith Lutheran, as well as English classes and citizenship classes now coordinated between area churches and the YWCA.
Becker said classes stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic and then last summer, a couple of people from the Hedberg Public Library and local church members came together to talk about starting them up again.
“What we ended up doing is creating this partnership between the YWCA and the library,” she said.
The library now offers morning citizenship classes every Tuesday and Thursday. Faith Lutheran offers evening classes on Monday and Tuesday. Currently, nine people including Santiago are signed up for a class that began in November and will wrap up Monday.
Becker said earning citizenship requires 60 hours of classes, for students to learn all the needed information.
Of the 100 possible questions, a computer generates 10 questions for the person taking the test. They only need to answer 6 questions correctly to pass that portion. Then, they need to read aloud and to write a sentence in English.
Becker said in class, students go over each of the questions and learn about how things work in government. Class members also work through different scenarios they might run into when filling out the application form, such as the correct name to put on the application.
Becker said the instructors are volunteers and are provided with books to help teach. The classes rely on donations to keep running, to cover the cost of the books. Students are given the books to take home to study.