JANESVILLE

John Garland listened intently as a mother told about fleeing the brutal gangs of El Salvador with her husband and two young children.

She and her family braved heat and rugged terrain and walked more than 1,600 miles to the U.S. border, always facing the possibility of being kidnapped by human traffickers.

Along the way, the mother’s husband died, and the mother was brutally abducted and raped in Mexico.

“I was crying this morning,” Garland said as he recounted the story. “Extreme violence, incomprehensible violence, is bringing them here.”

Garland offers help and comfort in the name of Jesus Christ to asylum seekers attempting to enter the U.S. immigration system.

He is pastor of San Antonio Mennonite Church, whose members operate a hospitality house for stranded asylum seekers in partnership with Interfaith Welcome Coalition of San Antonio.

During the five years he has been pastor, Garland has heard many horrific stories, agonized prayers and even the lullabies of parents who leave their homes to save their children.

In October, Garland is coming to Janesville’s St. John Lutheran Church to talk about how to respond to trauma and asylum seekers.

He rarely makes such visits.

“I am visiting the church of a beloved couple who volunteer with us,” he said. “I am not a traveling preacher.”

Garland referred to Jan and Dale Stebbins of Janesville, who volunteered at the San Antonio church two years ago.

Through Mennonite Central Committee, they spend a month each fall and each spring helping in various locations where they are needed.

Jan called the San Antonio church “a beautiful place full of beautiful people” who are active “being the hands and feet of Christ.”

Bearing witness

Garland has witnessed a steady stream of asylum seekers, mostly from El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua, who are plagued by extreme poverty, gang brutality and extortion in one of the most violent parts of the world today.

The record level of migration earlier this year was driven not by the promise of better opportunities, but by an epidemic of brutal violence, he said.

In summer, Garland saw a historic 400 people per day. Now, the number has dropped to about 25.

“It changes with the seasons, storms and violence in Central America,” Garland explained. “Asylum-seekers describe what we would call a failed state or extreme corruption (in their home countries). There is nowhere to go in response to extreme violence.”

Occasionally, he also sees people from Haiti and the Congo.

“Our policymakers have represented these people as the problem,” Garland said. “But they are largely the hope of Central America. They are fleeing to save the lives of their children. They have sacrificed everything for their children. They are putting their children in the hands of God.”

He and others in the interfaith coalition provide resource backpacks with information about human trafficking, snacks, blankets and maps to asylum-seekers in bus stations and airports.

“The vast majority are passing through to various parts of the country, where they have family,” Garland said. “A certain percentage are stranded. Those are the ones we pick up and help.”

In addition to operating a hospitality house, Garland and others open their homes to people so they can hear their stories.

“We move beyond hospitality and toward healing,” he explained. “We have training in doing trauma healing, so they can heal from the horrific things they have endured.”

Most of the asylum-seekers are devout evangelical Christians, and their journeys are acts of faith, Garland said.

“They are coming to our church and bringing incredible testimonies,” he added. “These are stories of brothers and sisters who are persecuted. They are the ‘pilgrim church’ coming to us. We need to understand these stories so we can reach out as a church. Christians are all about the healing of brokenness.”

He called their journeys “survival miracles because they have gone through so much.”

Garland considers it a blessing to be with them.

“These people are fleeing the bad guys,” he said. “They are not the bad guys. These are the most loving parents who have been deeply traumatized, and they are in need of loving support and healing.”

Anna Marie Lux is a Sunday columnist for The Gazette.