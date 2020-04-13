ORFORDVILLE
The Parkview School District will receive “much needed” money from the community thanks to voters approving an operational referendum in the April 7 election, Superintendent Steve Lutzke said.
The referendum question asked voters for $825,000 for the 2020-21 school year, $1.025 million in 2021-22 and $1.15 million in 2022-23.
Money will be allocated to technology and curriculum upgrades, educational programming, busing and staffing retention costs.
Most of the referendum money would be used for staffing, Lutzke said in March.
The district spends about 60 to 65 cents of every dollar on employee salaries and benefits. Lutzke said several teachers are retiring after this school year, and attracting capable replacements with competitive salaries is important.
“It’s very good for Parkview,” Lutzke said after the release of election results Monday. “I’m happy for our students, our staff and our community. It’s a big day for us.”
Voters approved the referendum with 54% saying "yes." While Lutzke expected a larger margin of victory, he said he is thankful for the community spending money on the future of the community.
“I was a little surprised that the margin of victory wasn't a little larger," he said. "I didn't hear much commentary at all, but what I did hear was mostly supportive. We’re very grateful for our community, and I’m glad that a majority of the community saw a need for this. It’s a testament to the good work our staff has been doing and will allow us to keep our good staff here and provide them the tools and materials they need to do the job correctly.”