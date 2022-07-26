ORFORDVILLE
A Parkview School District operational referendum to help maintain programs and services would likely have broad local support, according to a newly released community survey.
Among respondents, 81% said they would either "definitely" or "probably" be supportive of an operational referendum.
A majority of district staff (71%) and parents (69%) additionally responded that they would support a capital referendum. Among those who are neither staff nor parents, 38% said they could get behind a referendum, while 36% said no.
The district is eyeing only one kind of referendum to fund general operations such as paying salaries, buying books and paying utility bills, District Administrator Steve Lutzke said.
A capital referendum that would focus on renovations or improvements or additions to buildings is not being considered at this time, Lutzke said.
Responses
The survey had a total of 497 respondents who took it in May and June, with a 19.1% response rate among district residents.
A majority of the respondents, 82%, said they are not employees of the school district; 45% have children in the school district; and 55% do not have children in the district.
In 2014, 2017 and 2020, Parkview voters approved three-year operational referendums that helped the district maintain class sizes; offer Advanced Placement, tech ed and agriculture classes; offer elective course partnering with Wisconsin technical colleges and universities; and attract and retain staff.
The 2020 referendum sunsets in 2023 after bolstering operational funding for the past three years. In anticipation of that expiration, the Parkview Board of Education is considering asking voters to approve a new operational referendum amounting to $2 million over the next three years. District officials say the impact on the tax rate would be minimal and would leave it below what it was in the 2020-21 school year.
District officials say needed upgrades include updating classrooms and labs; updating major building systems like water heaters, electrical and plumbing; a larger elementary cafeteria; parking lot and sidewalk reconstruction; a new stage for Parkview Junior/Senior High School's drama club; and a larger tech ed area.
Among survey respondents, 49% said they placed a high priority on updating HVAC systems in the elementary school. Forty-four percent placed a high priority on updating cooling systems in the tech ed area and replacing lights with LED bulbs at the junior/senior high school
Lutzke said the district is now working with consultant Nexus Solutions to determine its next steps.