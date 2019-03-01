ORFORDVILLE
Parkview School Board candidates will participate in a community forum at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at the village hall, 303 E. Beloit St.
Candidates will give three- to five-minute speeches to introduce themselves and state their positions and objectives. Participating candidates include Zach Knutson, Jennie Krajeck, Dianne Myhre and Tina Suiter-Meyers. They are running for three open seats on the board.
Residents will have time to ask questions at the event.
