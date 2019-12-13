EDGERTON

Parking citations don't often have positive outcomes for drivers who get them.

Over the next two months, however, Edgerton Police Chief Robert Kowalski said getting a parking ticket could have a silver lining.

Drivers still will have to pay the tickets, but the police department will donate half of all money collected in December and January to the Edgerton Community Outreach food pantry.

“This is all based on wanting to help out,” he said. "Several of the officers wanted to give back to the community, and I thought it was a great idea."

The mayor and city council approved the proposal unanimously.

Kowalski said the donations will stay in Edgerton. The police department and food pantry are working with Piggly Wiggly to ensure that the food needed at the pantry can be paid for with the ticket money.

“Especially now around the holidays, the food pantry is stressed, so by the time we collect our money and give back, it will help replenish some of our food that was given out during the holidays,” Kowalski said.

Sarah Williams, executive director of Edgerton Community Outreach, oversees the food pantry. She said the pantry sees a "tremendous" spike in traffic around the holidays, and the police department donation will go a long way toward restocking the shelves.

"A week after Christmas things are very tight, and families with kids might need extra help if they’re not getting free breakfast or lunch with the school," Williams said.

"We're not going to say 'no' to a food pantry donation like this."

She said Kowalski and the officers are the real Santas this year.

“I’m absolutely amazed," she said. "We’ve had a very good working relationship with the department in the past, but since Chief Kowalski has come to town, he’s been incredibly community-focused. It’s been phenomenal.”

Kowalski hopes to make the same donation every year. He said he'd like to start the collection earlier in November and December next year to ensure the pantry can fully restock after Christmas.

Getting the opportunity to give back is a big motivator for the department, he said.

"It’s all about the community. We’re here to work with the community, not only on the law enforcement side of things by keeping it safe but also by helping the community."