The Parker Madison Seminar scholars will spend a day in Madison on Wednesday to conduct research on state government issues they have been studying as part of the school’s Advanced Placement Government class.

A highlight of this year’s day of field research is a meeting with Gov. Tony Evers. The scholars will be able to discuss their topics with the governor and explain the Madison Seminar program. Evers is particularly interested in education issues after having served as the superintendent of the state Department of Public Instruction.

In addition to interviews with leaders on their topics, briefings are scheduled with Assembly Rep. Deb Kolste, who represents Janesville.

Only three students are making the trip to Madison. Combined with the nine students attending Washington Seminar, the 47th year of the program is one of the smallest classes ever.

Program director Kate Bennett said the number of students in the program does not tell the whole story.

“First of all, the focus is on the academic quality of the program and the students in it, not just the number of students in the class,” Bennett said. “I am very pleased with the students this year and the quality of their work.”

Bennett pointed out that Parker students have many choices for classes, and not all students choose government.

“There are several classes including AP classes to choose from,” she said. “We don’t expect every student at the AP level to choose government.

“What we do expect is good work from the students who do choose government, and in exchange for that effort we can provide exciting in-class and out-the-classroom walls educational experiences, she said.

“Also, some students have activities that conflict with Seminar, such as sports and other extracurricular clubs,” she said. “We recognize that and respect it.

“One thing to remember is that Washington Seminar started with seven students traveling to Washington in a station wagon,” Bennett said. “The program has always been able to adapt, regardless of the number of students.”