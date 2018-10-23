JANESVILLE
Parker High School's indoor track will be open to the public for walking starting Thursday, Nov. 1.
Open walking hours will be from 6 to 7:15 a.m. Monday through Friday at the high school, 3125 Mineral Point Ave., through April 30.
Walkers must bring soft-soled shoes with them to walk the track. Shoes must not be worn outside to protect and keep the track clean.
Open walking will be available only while school is in session. The track will close to the public when school is delayed or canceled because of weather.
