Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
JANESVILLE
Parts of Mineral Point and Crosby avenues near Parker High School and Franklin Middle School will be closed for Parker’s homecoming parade Friday. The public is invited.
The parade is scheduled to begin at 2:20 p.m. and last until about 3:05 p.m., according to a Janesville police news release.
The parade route starts at the high school, heading east Mineral Point Avenue and then south on Crosby Avenue to Bond Place.
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.