JANESVILLE

Parts of Mineral Point and Crosby avenues near Parker High School and Franklin Middle School will be closed for Parker’s homecoming parade Friday. The public is invited.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 2:20 p.m. and last until about 3:05 p.m., according to a Janesville police news release.

The parade route starts at the high school, heading east Mineral Point Avenue and then south on Crosby Avenue to Bond Place.

