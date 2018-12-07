JANESVILLE
Parker High School is accepting nominations for its 2018-19 Distinguished Vikings Award.
The award recognizes alumni who have excelled in their fields or contributed to their communities. The Distinguished Vikings are selected by a committee made up of administrators, counselors, teachers, retired staff, residents and alumni.
Nominations must be submitted by Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019.
Forms are available on the Parker High School website and should be returned to Quiana Polk by faxing 608-743-5550 or emailing qpolk@janesville.k12.wi.us.
