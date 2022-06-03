JANESVILLE
When Janesville Parker High School’s Class of 2022 recalls their graduation day years from now, they may remember the cloudless high blue sky and breezy early summer air at Monterey Stadium that carried a mild, green smell of the Rock River.
They might remember the thousands of parents, family members and friends who turned out on a nearly perfect, 75-degree evening to see them cross the stage and receive their diplomas.
But some of the 308 Parker grads on Friday night said what they’ll remember most about graduation is the challenges they faced getting there.
And that's not a graduation day cliche. The class of 2022, like few others, faced a tidal wave of change in their public, personal, and school lives during their high school years.
Parker graduates were sophomores who were yet to find their feet in life and teenage-hood when COVID-19 hit. The pandemic left their schools, their sports, and their young lives shut down for months.
One student during an address said she can remember at age 15 telling one of her athletics coaches tearfully that she “didn’t want him to die” from COVID.
Eventually came a hybrid of virtual schooling, and then in-person schooling, and then vaccinations, all amid a gradual return to some normal stuff—like learning how to board a canoe in gym class.
Parker Senior Sydney Pajerski told her classmates over loudspeakers Friday night how the one small experience—an attempt to properly climb into a canoe while standing in waist-deep water—stands out like a beacon in her memory.
During the pandemic lockdown, Pajerski wouldn’t have had the opportunity to trip headlong into a canoe and end up with a banged-up hip, wedged sideways into the cramped hull of the vessel.
“Life is about timing and technique, which we didn’t have,” Pajerski said.
Not long after that experience, Pajerski and a friend more successfully handled a canoe, in a real navigational situation on the Sugar River.
At 8:05 p.m. the crackle of fireworks began as long shadows crossed the big football field at Monterey Stadium. The traditional volley of loud mortars filled the evening sky with smoke and chest-rattling noise.
That came after some stirring music by Parker’s a cappella choir, an arrangement of 1980s pink-haired icon Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors.”
No matter what turmoil the young adults who graduated Friday night have faced over the past two years, in one student’s viewpoint the most challenging moments of high school came a few months before the pandemic hit.
Parker grad Cisco Garcia told classmates in a speech that in 2020, a few days before he started his sophomore year at Parker, he’d decided to publicly announce that he’s gay.
Garcia said he expected to get hammered with jeers, bullying and bigotry from some classmates after he openly proclaimed his sexuality.
But that’s not what occurred.
Instead, Garcia said the day he found himself, and told the world who he is, dozens and dozens of his classmates—some he knew, many he didn’t—sent him text messages of encouragement and support.
Friday night, when Garcia told his classmates about his experience as a 15-year-old announcing his sexuality, he got interrupted mid-sentence.
His classmates and the crowd in the stadium bleachers erupted in applause—more than a tip of a cap to Garcia for his fearlessness and honesty. The cheered response Friday night surprised Garcia.
“I would definitely never have expected that two years ago,” he said.
Emma Lippens, a Parker grad who said she plans to study nursing at Carthage College, added as a parting note in her address to students a promise she wouldn’t have been able to make back when pandemic lockdown had put a hard damper on most traditional social functions.
Lippens did not say goodbye. And she didn’t say she hoped to jump on a Zoom call with her friends sometime soon. She said she has a feeling she’ll be seeing her schoolmates again. In person, too.
“I’ll see you guys at our class reunion,” Lippens said.