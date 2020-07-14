JANESVILLE
Zachary Heacox has vivid memories of the sick children he saw at American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison, where he was treated for kidney problems.
Those children were the inspiration behind Cards for a Cause, Heacox’s campaign to send cards to hospital patients to give them something to smile about.
“When I was in the waiting room, there were a lot of younger children, and a lot of them were there for cancer and were missing hair or connected to machines and breathing tubes,” said Heacox, who graduated from Parker High School in June. “It was a wide variety of kids there for different reasons.
“At that point in time, I wasn’t really thinking about my future. But after that, I kind of realized I did like the health career thanks to the nurses and doctors I met. I decided to start volunteering at Mercy to see if I enjoyed it, and from there, I liked volunteering and decided to make these cards as a way to keep giving back,” he said.
Heacox and some friends created cards for hospitalized children around holidays such as Christmas, New Year’s Eve and Valentine’s Day. He now hopes to expand the project to involve more people.
“I decided through all of this coronavirus stuff I wanted to try to find a way to deliver cards to people during this uncertain time and help,” he said. “I know when people are in the hospital, friends or family can send get-well cards, so I thought it might help. It kind of just seemed like a good idea.”
Madison’s children’s hospital isn’t accepting cards during the pandemic, but Heacox is continuing his project locally. He is working with Mercyhealth officials in Janesville to organize card delivery and is trying to add SSM Health-St. Mary’s Hospital and Fort Atkinson providers, too.
Heacox began volunteering at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center last summer, but he said he wants to do something when he can’t physically be there.
Heacox said he is making arrangements with Mercyhealth. He said the cards will be delivered to the hospital in a big box, and nurses will distribute them.
Jill Ayres, volunteer manager of the Mercyhealth Association of Volunteers, said the cards currently are distributed through the hospital’s Meals on Wheels program, which provides meals for the elderly or disabled in their homes.
“This is something that’s been absolutely wonderful because I have received many calls from our subscribers saying they received a special card with their meal, and they were thrilled by it,” she said.
When young people such as Heacox donate time to do something nice, it makes a big difference in patients’ lives, Ayres said.
“It’s a breath of fresh air to see these young students, with how busy they are with their own schedules, to take the time to do something like this,” Ayres said.
Heacox said the project at first aimed to help children, but Mercyhealth doesn’t have a lot of young patients. Cards are now being made for patients of all ages, he said.
With more help, the project could make a bigger impact, Heacox said.
“Only a few people can do so much,” he said. “I think if a few people work together in the community, we can make more cards and affect more people in the long run.”
Those looking to donate or send cards can visit a website created by Heacox that shares more about the project.
The website offers a few ground rules. Cards should not be addressed to a specific person or include the sender’s last name or personal information. Illness-related comments, such as “get well,” are discouraged because some patients suffer from terminal conditions.
Both homemade and store-bought cards with uplifting messages are acceptable, Heacox said. However, people should refrain from making religious comments.
Heacox plans to attend UW-La Crosse this fall. While he hasn’t decided on a major, he said his experiences make it likely he’ll choose a health care field.