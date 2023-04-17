JANESVILLE — You’re not going to get out to all of Janesville’s 64 city parks this spring and summer.
But even if you take just an hour or two a week, you could visit a quarter of the city’s parks. You could hit up enough of outdoor spaces to enjoy dozens of experiences that you never knew were just up the street.
For its amount of park acreage, the city has long been known as Wisconsin’s Park Place.
At one of the city’s publicly-owned park spaces you can tell the time of day with the Janesville’s largest sun dial—a sculpted artwork that’s a gift from a Janesville family. At Palmer Park, you can read locally written poetry set on display along trails shaded by ancient oak trees.
One of the highest hills in Janesville isn’t a city park proper, but the peak and some arresting views of below are accessible by foot to anyone who walks up the picturesque paved lanes at the city-owned and parks department-maintained Oak Hill Cemetery at 1725 N. Washington St. on the west side.
City of Janesville Recreation Director Shelly Slapak said she’s heard the most rave reviews recently from people who’ve stumbled across Schneider Farm Park. It’s among the newest additions to the park system and home to perhaps the city parks’ best kept secret: themed play trails.
Visitors to Schneider Farm Park can follow their young children up a network of “play trails” that lead to themed activity areas designed to teach the science and geology of local soil and rock, and the importance of trees and pollinators.
“I suspect as word gets out about that park, it’ll be awesome how many people will gravitate toward it,” Slapak said. “It’s really a hidden gem for families.”
Across 2,600 acres, Janesville’s park system offers other hidden gems that are reachable for most city residents in a 10 or 15-minute drive, and ideal for people with as little as an hour or two to spend outdoors. Perhaps best, they’re free.
If you’ve got a half an hour and want to wake up your senses in nature, you can take a hike while along the way reading a children’s story that’s set to match each season of the year. That’s at the 160-acre Robert O. Cook Arboretum, 3550 W. Highway A.
The arboretum was for years run as a student outdoor laboratory through the Janesville School District.
Through a grant-funded, national literacy and outdoor program that the school district, city parks district and the Hedberg Public Library operate, visitors can now take in a section of trail at the Cook Arboretum marked specially for StoryWalk.
This month, the StoryWalk trail is dedicated to “Wonder Walkers,” a children’s book with painted illustrations posted on way finder signs. The book is based on the concept of wonder and the unanswerable questions that everyone—children and adults—sometimes wonder about.
For instance, the book asks its readers, “Are branches trees’ arms?”
That’s a question to ponder while standing next to a refurbished log cabin along Cook Arboretum’s Beeman trail, a short, paved hiking trail that curves beneath the shade of 100-year-old oak and hickory trees.
For those who want a direct hand in outdoor writing, Hedberg Library through April 30 is accepting submissions for Pathways to Poetry at Palmer Park, a feature that runs this summer along trails through the tree-lined, east side park.
Slapak said the library and the city’s park system are partnering on Poetry Pathway, a program that launched last year that brings poetry written by local residents to wayfinder signs spread throughout Palmer Park’s walking areas.
If you’re out along the trail, whether on bikes or walking, on scooters or on roller blades, “you see all kinds of people stopped along the trail, just standing there, reading the poems that are on these signs along the way,” Slapak said.
“People really like it because they can see something unique created by another person in town. Somebody who you know or maybe somebody their parents know,” Slapak said.
Another new highlight at Palmer Park, located near Mohawk Circle and Lexington Drive, is ”Stretch out the Stress,” new stationary exercise equipment.
Coming to various city parks this summer, on select Monday nights, is a series of theatrical performances by the Janesville Performing Arts Center being called “JPAC in the Park.”
And later this year, people who spend family time downtown will have one more amenity within walking distance of the riverfront. City crews plan to build out what Slapak called a “swings and slide” type playground to an open grassy lot at the Janesville Police Department off North Jackson Street.
Probably before that happens, look for replacement this summer of playground equipment at Washington Park, a small, neighborhood park in the west side’s Look West neighborhood.
And, Slapak said, residents on the city’s west side who use Bond Park should know that the recent removal of playground equipment is temporary. Slapak said dozens of residents have called the city wondering. The plan, she said, is to replace the former equipment with a new playground setup. The new one, Slapak said, will be an “obstacle course” style as in TV competition shows like “American Ninja Warrior” and “Floor is Lava.”
“It’s what families have said they wanted,” Slapak said.
According to the city’s website, www.janesvillewi.gov, Janesville city parks are open from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m., with a few exceptions. Rotary Gardens, Lustig Park and Palmer Hilltop area close at 9pm.
Park restrooms and facilities are open from April 15 until October 15 of each year. Spring Brook Trail, Rockport Trail, and Kiwanis Pond are open year-round.
Alcohol is not allowed in city parks unless specifically authorized by Janesville City Council (see exceptions under pavilion reservations). Service dogs and wheelchairs are allowed on the bike trail and in the park system year-round.
Some park facilities may be reserved, including pavilions.