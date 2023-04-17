JVG_230417_KITE01.jpg
Elliana Dostal and her father Joshua work together to get a kite up in the air while visiting Riverside Park in Janesville before isolated rainstorms moved through area on Saturday.

 Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE — You’re not going to get out to all of Janesville’s 64 city parks this spring and summer.

But even if you take just an hour or two a week, you could visit a quarter of the city’s parks. You could hit up enough of outdoor spaces to enjoy dozens of experiences that you never knew were just up the street.

