JANESVILLE

Can you think of anything more magical for a child than getting a phone call from the big man in red himself?

Each year, Janesville's recreation department and the Janesville Noon Lions Club join forces to make that happen.

Children younger than 10 are eligible to get a call from Santa Claus between 6 and 8 p.m. Dec. 11.

Signup forms are available online at ci.janesville.wi.us/santacalls. Forms must be filled out and returned by 4:30 p.m. Dec. 11.

Forms should be mailed to Attn: Santa, 18 N. Jackson St., P.O. Box 5005, Janesville, WI 53547.

A separate form must be filled out for each child receiving a call.