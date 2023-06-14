Above: Oscar Sanchez gives a final push to the finish line while competing in the Rock Prairie 2023 U.S. Paralympics Cycling Time Trials that begin and end near Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church in Janesville on Wednesday, June 14. The time trials feature different divisions, including two-wheel bicycle, tricycle, handcycle and tandem cyclist and serves as a selection event for the 2023 UCI Para-Cycling Road World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, this August. The event was presented by the town of Harmony and the town of Johnstown, in partnership with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Tour of America’s Dairyland Presented by Kwik Trip, and the Janesville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. Left: Jenna Rollman crosses the finish line.
Jenna Rollman crosses the finishline while competing in the Rock Prairie 2023 U.S. Paralympics Cycling Time Trials in Janesville on Wednesday, June 14. The race serves as a selection event for the 2023 UCI Para-Cycling Road World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, this August.
Barry Wilcox competes in the Rock Prairie 2023 U.S. Paralympics Cycling Time Trials in Janesville on Wednesday, June 14. The race serves as a selection event for the 2023 UCI Para-Cycling Road World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, this August.
Jill Walsh powers her tricycle towards the finish line while competing in the Rock Prairie 2023 U.S. Paralympics Cycling Time Trials in Janesville on Wednesday, June 14. The race serves as a selection event for the 2023 UCI Para-Cycling Road World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, this August.
Stephen Zuravel competes in the Rock Prairie 2023 U.S. Paralympics Cycling Time Trials in Janesville on Wednesday, June 14. The race serves as a selection event for the 2023 UCI Para-Cycling Road World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, this August.
Oscar Sanchez gives a final push to the finish line while competing in the Rock Prairie 2023 U.S. Paralympics Cycling Time Trials that begin and end near Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church in Janesville on Wednesday, June 14. The time trials feature different divisions, including two-wheel bicycle, tricycle, handcycle and tandem cyclist and serves as a selection event for the 2023 UCI Para-Cycling Road World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, this August. The event was presented by the town of Harmony and the town of Johnstown, in partnership with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Tour of America's Dairyland Presented by Kwik Trip, and the Janesville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.
