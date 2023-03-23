JVG_230315_WOODMANCNTR_1

An artist’s rendering of the proposed Woodman’s Sports & Convention Center at Uptown Janesville.

 Image courtesy city of Janesville

JANESVILLE — Gov. Tony Evers’ $3.8 billion capital budget was rejected by the State Building Commission on Thursday, including a $15 million ask for funding for the proposed Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center in Janesville.

The state panel deadlocked 4-4 on party lines on Evers’ capital budget proposal, with Republican members voting against the governor’s entire capital budget, pushing Evers’ entire plan to the state’s Legislative budget committee with no recommendations.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you