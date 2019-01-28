JANESVILLE

The Diversity Action Team of Rock County will present a panel discussion on school discipline from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Craig High School, 401 S. Randall Ave.

The discussion, titled “Discipline Methods in School: How Policing Works,” will focus on discipline methods used in area schools.

School resource officers from Rock County-area law enforcement agencies will make up the panel. Topics of discussion include pros and cons of school policing, online methods of discipline and policing in schools, and alternative solutions to discipline in schools.

For more information, call Lonnie Brigham at 608-290-3619.