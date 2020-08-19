TOWN OF DARIEN
One of the bigger rounds of applause for Vice President Mike Pence during his speech here Wednesday was for sending children back to school this fall.
Masks and hand sanitizer were offered to the approximately 250 people who attended the event. Most did not wear the masks.
But the coronavirus situation was on the minds of attendees as well as Republican and Democratic politicians Wednesday.
“I don’t think kids should be in masks. We’re taking away their humanity, their opportunity to be with people,” said Jean Peterson of Rockford, Illinois, a former school aide, speaking about children returning to school.
Peterson didn’t think children are in much danger from the virus and that rules such as social distancing are an overreaction. Her heart goes out to those who have suffered, but, “By and large, the people who have it recover and are just fine.”
Diana Buffa of Burlington said the pandemic is a top issue for her.
“It’s very important to keep the economy going and to open up more of America, and most important, letting kids back in school,” Buffa said.
Buffa has a granddaughter going into first grade, and she said at that age, virtual schooling is ineffective.
The Gazette located just two protesters outside the speech venue, Tankcraft Corp., and the virus situation was on their minds as well.
Tom Moran and Bruce Fealk drove to Darien from Michigan. Both have Wisconsin grandchildren. They wanted to signal their opposition to the president at his speech in Oshkosh on Monday as well as at Pence's appearance.
They parked along County K and displayed a “ridin with Biden” flag on the back of their pickup truck.
In the truck bed was a large caricature of President Donald Trump made of papier mache. On the sides were signs noting 168,000 deaths from coronavirus in the United States, a number that has since risen past 170,000, Moran said.
“I’m frustrated and angry, and I wanted to get the message out,” Moran said.
"It’s sad. It didn’t have to be this way,” he said. “All Trump had to do is send a clear and consistent message, and he didn’t.”
“The president is completely incompetent,” said Fealk, adding that the administration’s touting of its economic prowess is “hysterical.”
Pence extolled Trump’s leadership on the pandemic, noting the president halted travel from China and appointed a task force in February.
Pence repeated his prediction of Aug. 4 that the United States would have a coronavirus vaccine by year’s end. He gave no details but said, “That’s what leadership looks like. That’s the leadership of President Donald Trump.”
Pence said the COVID-19 death count exceeds 170,000, and he praised the first responders, doctors, nurses and other health care workers who have fought the disease, calling them heroes.
Biden’s Wisconsin campaign issued a statement Wednesday morning, saying Pence and Trump have failed Wisconsin.
“COVID-19 cases continue to rise, communities across the state don't have access to sufficient testing supplies, and health care facilities lack proper protective equipment to keep their essential workers safe,” according to the statement. “As the Democratic National Convention continues, the contrast between Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' unifying vision for America and Trump and Pence's failed leadership could not be more stark.”
Pence’s advance team had billed the appearance’s theme as jobs, and Pence talked about a resurgence in American manufacturing and economic growth, but he also made a point about the fact that the Democratic Party, which was supposed to hold its national convention in Milwaukee, convened this week largely online and on TV.
Trump and his son Eric visited Wisconsin on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.
Some have said Hillary Clinton’s lack of Wisconsin appearances in 2016 led to her losing the state by a slim margin.
“Joe Biden and the national Democrats won’t even come to our state for their own national convention,” said Rep. Bryan Steil, R-1st District, who introduced Pence.
“If I had to guess, they’re going to end their convention in a basement on the East Coast,” Steil said. “But we here in Wisconsin know this to be true: Vice President Mike Pence knows Wisconsin. He is fighting for Wisconsin.”
Pence said Biden hadn’t been in Wisconsin in 659 days, and the last time a Democratic presidential nominee was in Wisconsin was in 2012.
“Well, I gotta tell you, get used to seeing us because President Donald Trump and I are going to be be back in Wisconsin again and again and again,” Pence said to rousing cheers.
Notes from the visit:
- Pence called first-term Congressman Steil “a dynamic, new, young voice in the United States House of Representatives. He’s been a great ally of this administration, every single day.”
- Steil faces a challenge from political newcomer Roger Polack, a lawyer and national security expert from Caledonia.
- Former Speaker of the House and 2012 vice-presidential candidate Paul Ryan of Janesville was not at the rally. Steil, also of Janesville, replaced Ryan in 2019 after Ryan ended his 20-year tenure in the House.
- Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-6th District, also attended but didn’t speak.
- Sandi Goebel gave the opening prayer, asking for God’s help for elected leaders and for God to unite the Republican Party “so that we fight the evil-doers in our victorious Nov. 3.”
- Derrick Van Orden, who is running to unseat Democrat Ron Kind in the 3rd Congressional District, gave a fiery talk, saying the choice Nov. 3 is between socialism and freedom and between “those who would kneel before a mob and those whose backs don’t bend and only kneel before God.”
- Tankcraft CEO Bob Fettig offered his support for re-electing Trump and Pence: “We have a chance to support an administration that believes in people, versus a group of people that believes in government.”
- Pence called Trump "the most pro-life president in American history."
- Pence promised the administration would never defund the police: "Democrats out there seem to think we've got to make a choice between supporting law enforcement and supporting families in our African American and other minority communities in our cities. But the truth is, the right choice is doing both."
- Pence added his words about the stakes in the Nov. 3 vote: “I believe the choice in this election is whether America remains America. It’s whether we leave to our children and grandchildren a country grounded on our highest ideals and freedom—free markets, the inalienable right to life and liberty—or whether we will leave our children something that is fundamentally transformed into something else.”