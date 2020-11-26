BELOIT
Beloit College’s $38 million Powerhouse project will be a “game changer” for the college and has already proved its worth during the COVID-19 pandemic because of its spacious size, a college official says.
“The building is fully operational and open and is working well for us in these crazy COVID-19 times,” said Dan Schooff, the chief of staff and secretary at Beloit College who served as powerhouse project manager.
“It’s been the ideal building to operate during a pandemic with social distancing,” he said.
Corporate Contractors Inc. started working on the project in February 2018 with the goal of transforming 105,000 square feet of the decommissioned Blackhawk Generating Station at 850 Pleasant St. into a student center.
The center was to feature meeting rooms, nooks and “hang out” spaces, an indoor track, pool, cafe, field house, conference center, outdoor decks, and a health and wellness center. Educational spaces were designed to converge with recreational and community spaces.
Construction on the building wrapped up Sept. 1. Crews recently finished work on the parking lot as part of the city’s Riverwalk project, and landscaping will be done on the facility’s north end in spring.
A pedestrian bridge over Highway 51/Pleasant Street, which was completed in June, transports students from the main campus to the Powerhouse.
The Powerhouse has been paid for thanks to donations from alumni and residents and funding from government sources, including historic tax credits from the state and federal government.
“We achieved that goal, and no tuition dollars from students will pay a mortgage,” Schooff said.
The college unveiled the Powerhouse during a Feb. 8 open house that drew thousands of visitors. It is the college’s first campus building on the banks of the Rock River.
With 120,000 square feet of space and 20- to 40-foot ceilings, the Powerhouse has room to spread out and an HVAC system that brings in fresh air.
“It doesn’t recirculate any air,” Schooff said. “What we’ve learned through COVID-19 is that spreading out is important, as well as modern ventilation systems which don’t recirculate air.”
Work started on the O’Neill Fieldhouse in July 2019 and finished about a year later. The 17,000-square-foot facility features natural lighting and two large hangar doors on the north side that let in fresh air in spring, summer and fall. Although it was designed for athletics and recreation, students have used it for events, dances, movies and more.
“It’s been a very flexible space for us,” Schooff said.
Schooff said the building also houses Hamilton’s Cafe along with space for meetings and classes.
In a nod to the past, the facility incorporates many features from the old generating station, including its coal hoppers and funnels, a 100-foot tall smokestack, old intake pipes and retro gauges. At the same time, it is a thoroughly modern building that uses river water to make geothermal energy for powering its heating and cooling system.
The facility is not currently open to the public because of the pandemic. Schooff said it will be available for community use as soon as health officials agree it is safe.
Spaces also will be available for rent by community groups or businesses.
“We had thousands of people at an open house in February, and we look forward to the community finding ways to use it in the future,” Schooff said. “It’s a game changer, and we are so proud of the partners that made it happen.”
No sports competitions are being held, but teams continue to practice in small groups, and the pool is being used by the swim team and for lap swimming in a limited way.