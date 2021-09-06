A Janesville dog has been euthanized after biting and causing serious injury to a 10-year-old girl and, in a second incident a month later, biting a friend of the owner and a police officer.
The dog’s owner told The Gazette that she decided to put the dog down, fearing it might attack again.
The woman, who asked that she not be identified, said she turned the dog over to the Janesville-based Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin requesting that the pit bull terrier- Rottweiler mix be euthanized.
She said she relinquished the dog Aug. 30, the same day it bit a passenger and friend of the owner as they were trying to transport the animal. A police officer who was called in to assist was also bitten by the dog as he attempted to put it in his vehicle, according to a police report of the incident.
The police department later indicated that on Aug. 31, the humane society confirmed the dog had been put down.
The dog owner said she was surprised the dog was returned to her after biting the girl who was rollerblading in the neighborhood in late July.
The dog’s owner said she thought that the incident warranted the dog be euthanized, especially since the girl’s leg injuries were so serious she could require surgery as well as therapy for the resulting trauma.
“What else can you find worse than that?” the dog owner said.
She expressed remorse for both incidents.
“I feel horrible about it, I really do,” she said. The attack on the girl, she said, was particularly terrible “because that could scar her for who knows how long.”
After the attacking the girl, the temperament of the dog “changed overnight,” its owner said, and she didn’t know why. “I was even scared (for) myself,” she said.
The police report indicates the owner had been attempting to rehome the dog for several weeks.
Although the dog inflicted severe injuries on the girl during the first attack, police officials said the dog was not deemed so vicious it couldn’t be returned to its owner.
Deputy Police Chief Todd Kleisner, citing the city’s animal control procedures and state statute regarding biting dogs, said euthanizing the dog was not considered after the dog bit the young girl. He said the dog had no prior history indicating it was dangerous, so the department “didn’t feel there was grounds enough” to recommend action other than quarantining the dog.
Kleisner said the police department recommends that an animal be euthanized only if a bite breaks the skin on two separate occasions. If that happens, then the animal is held at the humane society until the police chief decides the animal’s fate.
Once the animal is deemed vicious and an extreme threat, the police will complete a request to have that animal euthanized. Once the humane society receives the request form, the animal is put down.
If the owner deems their dog dangerous, they can opt for putting it down without being directed to do so by authorities. The owner of this dog in this case said she was not informed of that option until after the second attack occurred.
“I considered (the dog) vicious when he attacked the 10-year-old, but they basically made me come and get him,” the owner said.