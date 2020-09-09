TOWN OF BELOIT
Town of Beloit Fire Chief Gene Wright’s title doesn’t fully reflect his record of public service.
Over nearly 30 years, he has been a first responder, administrator, planner, community leader and volunteer—whatever the town needed at the time.
Wright will retire as both fire chief and town administrator effective Oct. 9, the Beloit Town Board was told Tuesday.
The meeting agenda posted Sept. 4 had listed Dec. 7 as Wright’s retirement date, but the date was moved up at Wright’s request.
“The town is very fortunate to have had somebody like Gene Wright for our community,” board member Skip Rath said in an interview. “We thank him for his many, many years of service, and I wish him the best.”
Rath and others praised Wright’s leadership skills and for stepping up whenever and wherever he was needed.
Town records indicate Wright began his career as a paid-on-call firefighter in May 1991. He became a full-time firefighter in February 1994 and was promoted to fire chief in August 2013.
Wright had a busy year in 2018. While still holding his town job, he filled in as interim fire chief for the village of Clinton in February and stayed until Mark Ruosch was named Clinton’s fire chief on March 17 of this year.
Wright also served as interim town of Beloit administrator starting in October 2018 after former administrator Ian Haas left.
Colin Cleland, the assistant fire chief in Clinton, said Wright helped restructure the department at the district board level all while filling many roles simultaneously.
“Everything went pretty smooth,” Cleland said. “We’re very thankful for his time here and the service that he provided for us in a time of need.”
Town of Beloit Public Works Director Joe Rose, who worked with Wright for about 12 years, said public employees functioned as a cohesive unit thanks partly to Wright’s leadership.
“I’m happy for him, personally,” Rose said. “I’m sad to see him go, but he’s definitely earned his retirement and served the community in a very gracious and dedicated manner.”
Wright was involved in the final planning and development of a new public works facility that opened last October, Rose said.
And he found time to be active in the community through local youth baseball, Rose said.
Former town board Chairwoman Diane Greenlee said she felt privileged to have worked with Wright for seven years as a board member and five more as town chairwoman. Wright was instrumental in the town’s recent bid to incorporate as a village, she said.
“Gene just has a calming competence about him,” she said. “He works very hard at what he does. Definitely, he will be missed.”
Greenlee also cited Wright’s humanity and compassion, which she witnessed firsthand.
Wright was among the first people to respond to a car crash on March 24, 2015, that seriously injured Greenlee and her husband, David. Greenlee remembers that Wright helped take care of her while first responders provided first aid to her husband.
“We’ll always be grateful,” she said. “That changed our lives forever.”