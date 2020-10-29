JANESVILLE
COVID-19 testing at Blackhawk Technical College closed more than four hours early Thursday when tests ran out.
Members of the Wisconsin National Guard administered 607 tests Wednesday. BTC is authorized to administer 900 tests each week, leaving 293 tests available Thursday, according to at Blackhawk Technical College release.
The tests were used up and the site was closed at 2:35 p.m. Thursday, said Jennifer Thompson, public information officer at Blackhawk Tech.
Testing began at 11 a.m., but two cars were in line at 9 a.m.
For more information about community testing at BTC, visit blackhawk.edu/coronavirus.