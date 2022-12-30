Original headline: Milton High School to honor longtime football coach with ‘Jerry Schliem Night’ Friday
Publish date: Aug. 26, 2022 in the Milton Courier
Original headline: Milton High School to honor longtime football coach with ‘Jerry Schliem Night’ Friday
Publish date: Aug. 26, 2022 in the Milton Courier
Reporter’s thoughts: As I look back on my first six months writing for The Gazette and Milton Courier, one story sticks out to me. That was the profile on longtime Milton football coach Jerry Schliem before he was honored by the district for his induction to the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame. That was the fifth time he had been inducted into an athletic hall of fame.
Writing about Schliem was my first story when I started to transition on to my schools reporting beat. It was also the first time our photographer, Tony and I collaborated in the field on a story. Also, chatting with Schliem and his son gave me a perspective I tremendously needed in my first couple months here—a perspective into Milton sports history, and just the city itself.
Jerry and I chatted next to the football field along with his son, Mark, and Tony. We chatted about family life and Mark’s childhood growing up with a locally prominent coach. We shared a Delavan connection, as I had recently relocated back to that city and he spent time coaching the Delavan Red Devils in the Minor Professional Football Association.
He shared stories about coaching at the old Delavan High School field. Then, I shared my few memories of being around semi-pro football in the area when I barely avoided charging Roscoe Rush running backs a few times while standing on the sidelines at Pecatonica (Illinois) High School about 12 years ago during one of my college internships.
We even worked in a short conversation about how school district policy making has evolved over the past 35 years. Before I knew it, we were talking about the Xs and Os and the ins and outs of him coaching Milton to the 1989 WIAA Division 3 state championship.
A lot of my reporting comes out of Milton, so it was exactly what I needed just after I came here.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.