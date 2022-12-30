JVG_220321_SPAGETTI_02.jpg
Buy Now

Janesville firefighter Adam Walton, left, begins making garlic bread while paramedic McKayla Gates-Lloyd works on the sauce for Janesville Fire Station No. 3’s weekly Saturday spaghetti meal. Moments later, the knives were put down and the oven turned off as a call came through requiring the whole crew to leave the station.

 Anthony Wahl

Original headline: The story behind the pasta: Janesville Fire Department’s ‘Spaghetti Saturdays’

Publish date: March 21, 2022

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you