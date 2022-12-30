Janesville firefighter Adam Walton, left, begins making garlic bread while paramedic McKayla Gates-Lloyd works on the sauce for Janesville Fire Station No. 3’s weekly Saturday spaghetti meal. Moments later, the knives were put down and the oven turned off as a call came through requiring the whole crew to leave the station.
Original headline: The story behind the pasta: Janesville Fire Department’s ‘Spaghetti Saturdays’
Publish date: March 21, 2022
Synopsis: The Janesville Fire Department has a longstanding tradition that few locals know of, and few have been lucky enough to taste. Every Saturday at the fire department’s firehouses is “Spaghetti Saturday.” That’s exactly like how it sounds; If it’s Saturday, the fire crews dig into their own pockets and rattle the pots and pans to try to top the prior week’s firehouse cook with the best pasta.
Reporter’s thoughts: Best handmade spaghetti and meatballs I’ve eaten. Ever.
Janesville firefighter Adam Walton asked me if I thought it’d be interesting to witness his 91-year-old grandfather Roger Saunders join in with the crew at Janesville Fire Station No. 3 for Saunders’s first “Spaghetti Saturday” since Saunders had retired in 1986. I had two questions: What is “Spaghetti Saturday?”; and “Does this mean I get to eat spaghetti?”
Turns out the Janesville Fire Department’s stations have a weekly tradition launched by a Sicilian firefighter back in the 1950s. Each Saturday, somebody makes spaghetti and meatballs in meat sauce. With garlic bread. Most often, it’s based on a fire department recipe that’s been tacked inside cabinets unchanged for decades.
We’re talking about hand-made meatballs. Slow-simmered tomato and meat sauce. Garlic bread toasted to a golden, crispy…OK, now, I’m hungry.
In what was the most flavorful weekend assignment I’ve ever had, I actually ate “Spaghetti Saturday” twice, at two different firehouses. I got to learn about the department’s culinary tradition, a tasty legacy that has its unique, neighborhood twists. For instance, the firehouse on the city’s west side used to cook the Saturday spaghetti sauce with the firehouse doors open.
The aroma of oregano, garlic and meaty sauce would waft into the street. Every neighborhood kid with an appetite would show up with a plate, begging for a taste.
More than that, I learned how the city’s firefighters balance a busy and sometimes grueling weekend schedule with levity and with some grub that everyone can agree on.
I didn’t get to print a lot of the stories that I heard firefighters tell during dinner, but maybe someday I will. I’d return for that spaghetti anytime.