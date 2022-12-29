Jon Barthel

Janesville police detective Justin Stubbendick, left, and Jonathan Barthel attend a past event for the Isaac Strong Foundation in Janesville.

 Justin Stubbendick

Original headline: A fighter's spirit: Victim of 2013 ax attack in downtown Janesville regularly returns to support Isaac Strong Foundation

Publish date: December 20, 2022

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you