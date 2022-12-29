Original headline: A fighter's spirit: Victim of 2013 ax attack in downtown Janesville regularly returns to support Isaac Strong Foundation
Publish date: December 20, 2022
Synopisis: Jonathan Barthel was nearly killed when his best friend’s ex-boyfriend hit him three times in the head with an ax. Barthel never let anything stop him from pursuing his dream job and that same spirit is what motivates him to continue to come back to Janesville and help out kids that are battling cancer with Detective Justin Stubbendick and the Isaac Strong Foundation.
Reporters Thoughts: I have only been here since November so I don’t have a ton of stories to choose from, however ,in the stories I have written for The Gazette this one really stood out to me.
The story came to me in a very strange way. I was taking a tour of the Janesville Police Department and was being shown different jobs that they do there. When I was introduced to the detectives that work there, Justin Stubbendick asked me what story I’d be covering. After I told him I would be covering the police and non-profit beat, he said that he had a non-profit called the Isaac Strong Foundation. He then told me about his friend who had a really cool story about a guy who almost died.
I later talked to Justin and the foundation, knowing I wanted to do something about them and then I got connected to Jon. When I met Jon, I knew he would be cool but I guess I didn’t realize how cool he would be.
He was beaten within an inch of his life and he has such an incredible perspective on life. He was incredibly detailed and willing to share everything about the incident, because he said it was important to share his story of recovery so that he could help others.
He helps out with the Isaac Strong Foundation whether that is donating money, helping with event setup, or just being there with the kids; he does it all with a smile on his face. He was just incredibly inspiring and Justin and Isaac's parents, Debbie and Pat Johnson, were so kind to me when we spoke. I can’t thank them enough for what they do for children in Rock County who are battling cancer.
