JANESVILLE

In April 1917, a well-placed ad in the Janesville Daily Gazette asked a timely question:

“Mr. Wisconsin Man, Why Shouldn’t Your Wife Vote?”

The ad in support of woman’s suffrage gave a long list of reasons.

Among them:

“She is working with people all the time for the improvement of your home.”

“She knows about the conditions of the schools your children attend.”

“She knows a hundred and one things that connect your home with the administration of the city, and she knows them, not as a theory, but as things she sees every day.”

The Wisconsin Woman’s Suffrage Association ran the ad in its fight to persuade men to give women the right to vote.

Organized in 1869, the group had early success when the state Legislature passed a law allowing women to run for school boards and granted them the right to vote in any election “pertaining to school matters.”

But the path to full suffrage was long, arduous and filled with setbacks.

Still, Wisconsin made history two years after the ad.

On June 10, 1919, the state became the first to ratify the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote in the United States.

Janesville residents plan to salute the remarkable milestone with a spirited get-together.

On Monday, June 10, organizers hope the city’s celebration of 100 years of votes for women will be as inspiring as the Seneca Falls Convention of 1848.

The convention is considered the first women’s rights convention in the United States.

So put on your suffragette dresses—often floor-length white from head to toe with a colorful sash—or come as you are to Janesville’s town square.

There, you can join the crowd to honor the occasion, make signs and march to the Janesville Performing Arts Center for a living history show.

The show will celebrate the courage of our foremothers in the city, the state and the nation, who often were called “unnatural” for their desire to cast ballots.

“We will talk about the women who got us here,” said Lori Stottler of the League of Women Voters of Janesville and the Women’s Fund of the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin.

Both groups are hosting the event, which will feature a program of more than 20 pioneers who advanced the status of women.

Among them are Frances Willard, Lavinia Goodell, Ida B. Wells, Ada Deer and Shirley Abrahamson.

Teresa Nguyen will portray Abrahamson, the first woman to be appointed a justice on the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Sept. 7, 1976, when Nguyen was still in middle school.

“Women like Justice Abrahamson have always inspired me to work harder, to reach higher, to work around obstacles, sometimes put there by others, and to keep moving forward,” Nguyen said. “Obviously and unfortunately, there are people in this country who still have a hard time accepting women in positions of power.”

Judge Barbara McCrory, who was sworn in as Rock County’s first female judge in 2012, will speak as herself.

Diane Patterson will portray Janesville attorney R. Lavinia Goodell, who paved the way for women to practice law in Wisconsin in the late 1870s.

Lesser-known city women also will be highlighted, including Emma Manning, the first woman on the Janesville City Council from 1923 to 1927, and Ruth Jeffris, the first president of Janesville’s League of Women Voters in 1926.

The struggle for suffrage took 70 years.

A story in the Oct. 7, 1902, edition of the Janesville Daily Gazette shows the attitude women were up against.

The unidentified writer said many women were “indifferent” to voting and are content to leave the voting to their husbands, their brothers or their sweethearts.

“The very thought of going to an election booth causes them to shudder and hold back their dainty skirts in alarm,” the writer said.

Stottler and Linda Reinhardt, president of Janesville’s League of Women Voters, said the program will honor how far women have come.

It also will encourage women to pick up the cause of equality.

“We will issue a challenge to the audience to carry on the work,” Reinhardt said.

Some people think the league just works on women’s issues, she said.

But it has developed policy statements on a wide range of social issues, including one that calls for making people of all races and ethnicities feel welcome in the community.

“We have a big concern today about affordable housing and homelessness,” Reinhardt said.

The women hope that by creating awareness about the long road to suffrage, more people will exercise their right to vote.

“My grandmother worked so hard for this right,” Stottler said. “We don’t want to take it for granted and stay home on Election Day. The million-dollar question is: ‘Why don’t people vote?’”

Twenty-three percent of Rock County adults voted in the April election, which included a race for Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Stottler often hears people say, “It doesn’t matter anyway.”

She realizes negativity in politics discourages participation, but she encourages women to flex their voting muscles.

“You can make history just by going to the polling place,” Stottler said. “We want to inspire people to make a better place for our daughters and granddaughters. We want to empower their hearts and minds.”

Anna Marie Lux is a Sunday columnist for The Gazette. Call her with ideas or comments at 608-755-8264 or email amarielux@gazettextra.com.