JANESVILLE
Organizers of the Run the Rock footrace, thought to be Janesville’s first marathon, are “absolutely” planning to hold another race next year, a spokeswoman said.
Julia Jorgensen told The Gazette that Saturday's race was “everything we could have hoped for and more.” Eighty-seven runners participated in the full and half marathon.
The four winners were:
- Eric Hardin (male, half), 1:20:47.
- Tracy Fritz (female, half), 1:42:36.
- Alexander Seefeld (male, full), 3:40:36.
- Charlotte Severing (female, full), 3:24:46.
The weather was “perfect,” Jorgensen said. Temperatures were in the low 50s, so it was not too hot or too cold, and the rain was refreshing to some runners.
Jorgensen thanked the 87 participants as well as local businesses for funding the race. She also was grateful for the more than 30 volunteers who helped put it on.
The Milwaukee Marathon was scheduled for Saturday, but it was postponed until October because of the coronavirus.