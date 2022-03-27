The Janesville Warbird Weekend has been grounded for the second time in three years.
Pete Buffington, executive director of Warbird Weekend, said increased costs in jet fuel and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic forced the board to cancel the 2022 edition of the event that is usually held at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport south of Janesville.
“The big thing is fuel prices,” said Buffington, a resident of Waukesha who is a commercial pilot for United Airlines. “Prices have doubled. A lot of these warbird units have decided they are just going to park their planes this summer and not tour.
“We have to find sponsors to offset those fuel prices,” Buffington said. “(The planes) consume over a $100,000 in gas. Now we have to go back to those sponsors and say, ‘Hey, now we need $300,000.’ They’re going, ‘What!?’”
Buffington also said the number of people volunteering to run the event has declined since the pandemic hit.
“They are still shy and hesitant to get together for our in-person meetings,” Buffington said of the prospective volunteers needed in the six-month preparation time for the Warbird Weekend.
Most of the 50 or so volunteer group are from the Janesville area and are members of the Tri-State Commemorative Air Force Wing. The CAF is a nonprofit organization that buys, repairs and maintains all the planes in the show.
The number of dues-paying members has plummeted to 20 since COVID-19 hit.
“We’re in a rut right now,” Buffington said. “I think we’ll come out of it. We can’t hold the event until we get that membership back up.”
This would have been the 11th year of the show, which allows the people to go onto the airport tarmac to get an up-close view of planes used in World War II and honors the men and women who served during the war.
A group that holds a similar event in Peru, Illinois, in April is facing the same difficulties as Warbird Weekend, Buffington said.
Organizers have always tried to keep ticket prices affordable for families, Buffington said. Individual tickets have been $10 and a family ticket was $20.
“Some members suggested raising the ticket prices to $30 for an individual and $40 for a family,” Buffington said. “I think when you get to that price level, you make it unaffordable for most families.”
Plane enthusiasts aren’t the only ones that will suffer with the cancellation of the event. Area hotels and restaurants also will miss out on the profitable weekend for the second time in three years.
“I know the Janesville visitors bureau is pretty sad,” Buffington said. “They know what we bring to the area in terms of revenue. It has a big effect on the local economy.”
Buffington is confident that the event will return to the Southern Regional Wisconsin Airport in 2023.
“I’d give it a 90 to 95% chance of happening next year,” he said.