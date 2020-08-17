JANESVILLE
The Rev. Jason Karampatsos believes the compassion elements of New Life Assembly of God's annual Freedom Fest are needed more than ever this year.
So unlike many other events that have fallen victim to the pandemic, Freedom Fest will go on, the church's pastor said.
The festival will look different this year, however. Besides having a new date—Saturday, Aug. 22—much of the entertainment, including the carnival and live music, will be stripped away.
What will remain is the heart of Freedom Fest: the charitable giving that Karampatsos calls the compassion components.
"As we sat down and looked at why we do what we do, it is to meet the needs in the community, especially in times like this when people are out of work, unemployed or under-employed," Karampatsos said. "There is greater need."
That will transform what is usually an all-day affair into an evening event lasting from 4 to 8 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 8:45 p.m.
As in past years, volunteers will distribute bags of groceries and free clothing. Free haircuts also will be available.
This year's event will provide 1,000 25-pound bags of groceries, which is double the number of bags distributed in a typical year, Karampatsos said.
New this year: Volunteers will hand out 500 backpacks full of school supplies.
The event typically is held before the Fourth of July, but organizers have planned for years to shift it to better coincide with back-to-school time, Karampatsos said.
He said organizers have spent a lot of time praying for direction on how to hold Freedom Fest safely.
The pastor also spoke with officials from the city, Janesville Fire Department and the Rock County Public Health Department to determine what changes need to be made.
Attendees will be required to wear masks and socially distance themselves, Karampatsos said. Those getting haircuts will have their temperatures taken and will choose a time slot when they arrive. Groceries will be packed directly into people's cars.
Squares measuring 10-by-10 feet will be marked off on the lawn for the fireworks. Groups can choose squares to sit in but must keep empty squares between them and other groups.
Others might opt to watch fireworks from their cars.
The fireworks are just as important to the festival as the other elements, Karampatsos said.
"To be able to do fireworks in a socially distanced environment, (we get to) not only take care of people but take care of them emotionally, to get people outside, relaxing and having fun."