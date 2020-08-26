ORFORDVILLE
A 36-home residential developer is poised to break ground in Orfordville, but the village board president is troubled by what he says is public confusion over how part of the project would be financed.
The Orfordville Village Board this week approved a preliminary ground plan for the Mill Valley subdivision and OK’d a developer’s agreement that spells out $250,000 in incentives the village would partially reimburse the developer, Mill Valley Land, for construction of streets and other infrastructure.
Village board President Gary Phillips believes recent social media posts by residents, including one village board member critical of how the village would help fund the subdivision, has put the project under a fog of public confusion.
Some residents, including village board member Jason Knox, questioned during a village board meeting this week and later through posts and comments on Orfordville Public Group, a local Facebook community page, whether taxpayers would end up footing the bill for the village’s incentive through a tax increase he suggested could be at least $30 for the average resident.
Phillips told The Gazette it’s possible the incentive could bring a “one-time” tax increase, but he said the structure of the development agreement and the way the village’s incentive would be paid would allow the village to quickly add new tax revenue above and beyond the incentive’s upfront cost.
Phillips said the village’s incentive package is structured so the village would reimburse only a portion of the development’s infrastructure cost once the developer completes the infrastructure work and Mill Valley has five houses built and ready for occupancy.
Under a plan by the developer, Zach Knutson of Next Generation Construction, development of Mill Valley likely would reach the two milestones—completion of streets and infrastructure and houses ready to market—sometime in 2021.
Phillips said the village’s incentive covers “probably a quarter or less” of the developer’s projected cost on streets, lights and other infrastructure. He believes the village would recoup the cost of the project through additional property tax revenue once the developer builds and sells eight of the 36 planned homes.
He said the village has still not discussed how it would absorb the up-front cost of the incentives, and whether or how the incentive will get written into residents’ next tax bill. But he believes the incentive’s cost to the village—about $20,000 a year over 20 years—likely would be mostly covered by additional tax base the project generates.
The infrastructure incentive came through an ordinance change the board approved, and the developer’s agreement allows the developer to break ground on the project and begin building homes this fall pending state regulatory approval of the project plan.
The agreement also waives local restrictive covenants, a move that could give the builder greater flexibility on what type of housing to build in a plan that includes at least four lots for "multifamily" housing.
Phillips said the first five homes would be built “on speculation” but that Knutson plans to build the rest of the homes as custom builds on contract to buyers.
Phillips said the pace of home building Knutson is committed to would within a few years bring the village an additional $88,000 a year in property tax revenues. That likely would eventually draw down any tax increase spurred by the incentive package.
“If I haven’t done a good enough job of communicating this so there’s not a lot of confusion, I’ll own that,” Phillips said.
Confusion likely stems from a few areas, Phillips said. For one, it’s the first time in two decades a developer has proposed a subdivision this size in Orfordville. For another, Phillips said, the finer points of the development’s plan got hashed out on social media.