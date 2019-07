ORFORDVILLE

Orfordville has a "very big" pile of mulch and is offering it free to village residents.

The village had brush chipped this week and as a result has a pile of mulch at its yard waste site at 702 W. Brodhead St.

The site is open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays. Residents can pick up as much mulch as they want until it is gone, according to an email from Village Clerk Sherri Waege.