JANESVILLE
The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary's annual flower sale will run Wednesday through Friday, May 5-7, at the former Joann Fabrics Store in the Creston Park Mall, 1335 Creston Park Drive.
On sale will be hanging baskets, large patio pots, annuals and other flowers. Proceeds from the sale help with food, housing and other Salvation Army programs.
Sale hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 5 and 6 and from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 7.
Pre-order forms are due April 23.
For an order form, call 608-754-2307 or email tkward726@gmail.com.