JANESVILLE
The Interstate 90/39 expansion project team will hold three open houses detailing 2020 Interstate construction, starting Monday, Feb. 24.
Each open house will focus on a specific segment of the expansion project, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.
Open house dates and locations are:
- Central segment: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the Holiday Inn Express Conference Center, 3100 Wellington Place, Janesville. This open house will cover the section from Janesville to Edgerton.
- North segment: 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 2, at Pleasant Spring Town Hall, 2354 County N No. 1, Stoughton. This event focuses on the section from Edgerton to Madison.
- South segment: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Home2 Suites, 2750 Cranston Road, Beloit. This open house covers the southern section from Beloit to Janesville.
Displays will offer information on construction planned in each area. No presentations will be given, although Department of Transpiration representatives will attend to discuss the project and answer questions.
Construction is scheduled to start in early or mid-March, according to the release.
For more information about the expansion project, visit www.i39-90.wi.gov or facebook.com/wisconsini3990project.