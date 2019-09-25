JANESVILLE

The Janesville Woman’s Club will hold a public open house from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at its building at 108 S. Jackson St.

The club is soliciting residents’ votes as it competes in the 2019 Partners in Preservation: Main Street campaign to win a grant that will help it preserve its historic building, according to a news release.

Partners in Preservation is a community-based partnership between American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The Main Street campaign will award some of its $2 million in grants to sites that celebrate women's contributions in the community, according to the release.

The Janesville Woman’s Club building is one of 20 projects nationwide and the only site competing in Wisconsin.

Residents are encouraged to stop by to vote in person. Sites that received the most in-person votes could win $50,000, according to the release.

People can vote up to five times a day. Online voting is open until Oct. 29 at voteyourmainstreet.org/Janesville.

For more information about the open house, call Ann Roe at 608-718-0841.