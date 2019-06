JANESVILLE

YWCA Child Care Director Lisa Peternel is retiring after almost 28 years with the YWCA Rock County.

An open house for her will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 28, at the YWCA Rock County main building, 1735 S. Washington St.

Peternel has been the driving force behind the YWCA’s kindergarten and before- and after-school programs in the Janesville and Milton school districts.

Past parents and families are invited or can mail Peternel a retirement card before her party.