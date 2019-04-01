BELOIT

An open house on the Interstate 90/39 reconstruction project will run from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Home2 Suites by Hilton, 2750 Cranston Road.

Information on the next phase of construction, from County O to the Illinois state line, will be provided. Exhibits will display plans for I-90/39 and the Interstate 43 and Highway 81 interchange.

Representatives from the state Department of Transportation will attend to answer questions.

For more information about the project, visit www.i39-90.wi.gov.

