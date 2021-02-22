KENOSHA
A longtime Janesville teacher who burned his lessons about compassion and history into the minds of thousands with creativity, joy and energy has died.
Mike Dean taught at Madison and Monroe elementary schools and Franklin Middle School during his 38 years in Janesville. He retired in 2004.
He died Feb. 14 while under hospice care at age 78.
An online service is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday at facebook.com/PiaseckiFuneralHome/live.
The Gazette featured Dean in a recent article after his son, Steve, created a Facebook page called Mr. Dean Memories.
Former students and colleagues deluged the page with fond memories, creating a remarkable tribute. Some of the memories were from students who never had Dean a teacher but whom he influenced through repeated acts of kindness.
Steve Dean wrote to the page’s 1,200 members Saturday, thanking them for their posts, which he read to his father during his terminal illness.
“Even on some of the more difficult days he would crack a smile and laugh about a memory, or say the nickname he may have had for you, in the way that he always did,” Steve wrote.
“Your uplifting memories gave us both something positive to focus on, and there was something very special about this collective outpouring of love.”
Mike Dean's obituary is posted on the Piasecki Funeral Home website.