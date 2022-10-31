MILTON -- Fraud artists on social media and other online platforms are always evolving their tactics and targets for imposter scams.
One new trend in catfishing — which entails online imposters feigning romantic interest in someone they may be seeking to defraud or blackmail — targets teachers, business executives and other professionals.
One recent Wisconsin case that appeared to involve some elements of catfishing involved middle school students who targeted a teacher in the School District of Milton.
Milton Police Chief Scott Marquet said local middle school students posed as 20 and 22-year-old college students and engaged a school district staff member online.
The teacher ended up resigning but was not criminally charged. “It became more of an employment issue than a criminal issue,” Marquet said in a telephone interview Monday.
The police chief declined to disclose more specific details of the interaction but said it was brief. “It was probably the exchange of probably two or three messages,” he said. No explicit images were shared, according to police.
Still, that was enough to result in the employee resigning from their job. “It got kind of complicated,” Marquet said.
This type of catfishing, being seen nationally, is typically not a one-off and teachers can be involved as both target and schemer.
National issue
Ellen Klem, director of consumer outreach and education at the Oregon Attorney General’s Office, said the scams and scammers increasingly come from range of age brackets and time zones, with varying imposter stories.
“It’s all ages,” said Klem. Younger, social media-savvy scammers join the ranks of more sophisticated and veteran fraud rings and criminal gangs who have turned to social media in search of victims, Klem said.
In Michigan earlier this year, two teens allegedly posed as a 35-year-old woman in a catfishing scheme aimed at distributing nude photos of a teacher on social media. The teacher won’t be charged because he thought he was communicating with another adult, according to Michigan officials.
The teens were also not charged. State laws throughout the country remain murky when it comes to online personations, especially those not involving fraud or extortion.
Teachers as predators
Teachers and other school staff have also been swept up in online police stings as predators and perpetrators, posing as teens or feigning other fake identities to try to gain the trust of underage students.
Often in catfishing schemes, the scammer will send fake explicit photos of their attractive and flirtatious persona in order to gain trust in hopes of reciprocation.
And once nude or seminude photos are reciprocated, the fraudsters may use those to financially extort or, in some more personal cases, publicly humiliate or expose the sender.
“You have to have something to blackmail them with,” said Amy Nofziger, director of fraud support for AARP.
Scams of seniors
AARP has put a big recent focus on preventing online scams and fraudulent robocalls that target retirees and the elderly.
But imposter scams can happen pretty much anywhere online and on social media, Nofziger said.
She’s seen imposters target professionals and business owners on Linked In and use apps and games with chat and communications functions — such as Words with Friends.
“Any place where you are interacting with a stranger,” Nofziger said of the potential perils of online interactions. “This person could pretend to be anybody.”
Warning signs
Nofziger said red flags to watch out for include spelling variations that might indicate the other person is not in the U.S. as well as extreme praise and adulation, a frequent approach in catfishing.
“If someone is giving you excessive amounts of flattery,” Nofziger said. “That should be a huge red flag.”
She cautioned against new found love interests who quickly “fall in love” and are fast to share and ask for intimate photos and personal information.
Most online scammers — including catfishing imposters pretending at romance and those attempting to trick older people into sending bail or legal money to help a younger relative they're told has falsely been arrested — are motivated by money, Nofziger said
“They’ll target whoever has a dime to their name. They are going wherever the money is,” Nofziger said.
Business catfishing
In New York, a woman was arrested in September and is facing federal extortion and cyberstalking charges for allegedly threatening to release explicit photographs and communications from the CEO of a publicly traded company.
The U.S Attorney’s Office for New York alleges Sakoya Blackwood, 34, “used multiple online identities to target wealthy and high-profile men in a catfishing and extortion scheme,” according to a criminal indictment against the Jamaican-born woman who now lives in the Bronx.
FBI Assistant Director Michael Driscoll said in a statement that Blackwood tried to blackmail the CEO, whose name and company have not been released, and suspects there are other potential victims.
And Klem, in Oregon, said many scammers evolve their tactics and targets based on current events as well as in response to police and social media watchdogs prevention strategies.
“We are seeing a lot of scams related to student loan programs that have been rolled out by the federal Department of Education,” said Klem, referring to new loan forgiveness programs from the Biden administration.
Klem said as with other scams, those are occurring both online and via robocalls.
Scammers focused on fraud and bilking victims out of money are also moving their preferred transaction currency away from prepaid gift cards to harder to trace cash apps and new crypto ATM machines that have been popping up in liquor stores, vape shops and small independent markets in some communities.
In Wisconsin, Marquet said retailers have helped police crack down on gift card transactions linked to online and other fraud rings. He’s also seeing more people approached by social media scams who have begun reporting them to local police.
“The ones who reach out to us — a lot of the time they are reaching out before they have lost anything,” the police chief said.
Klem said many of those new ATMs are located in lower-income communities already underserved by traditional banks and financial institutions.
Police and consumer watchdogs also continue to see people victimized by social media and other scams who are hesitant to come forward, especially seniors worried how their family might react and how that might impact their personal and financial independence.
Klem said victims can privately report the fraud or attempted fraud to the police and prosecutors.
“You don’t have to tell your son or your daughter or your daughter in law,” she said.