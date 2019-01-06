VILLAGE OF DARIEN
One person sought medical treatment after a house caught fire in the village of Darien late Saturday night, according to a release from the Darien Fire and EMS Department.
Firefighters were dispatched to the home in the 200 block of Fremont Street at 11:41 p.m. Saturday. Heavy smoke and flames were showing from the home's second story windows when crews arrived, according to the release.
Firefighters quickly tamed the fire, according to the release.
No firefighters were injured, but the occupant of the home sought medical attention, according to the release.
The cause of fire is under investigation.
Crews from the Walworth Fire Department and the Walworth County Arson Task Force assisted.
