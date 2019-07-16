TOWN OF MILTON

One person died in a traffic crash on Interstate 90/39 in Rock County on Tuesday morning, according to a Department of Transportation news release.

The rollover accident was reported at 9:04 a.m. at the 168 mile marker north of Janesville

The driver was ejected as the vehicle rolled down a steep embankment, according to the release.

A spokeswoman at the State Patrol Deforest post said no information about the driver would be released until the sergeant on duty approves it.

Witnesses told the State Patrol that the driver had been driving “very aggressively” before losing control.

The driver did not appear to have been wearing a seat belt, according to the news release.

No other information was immediately released.