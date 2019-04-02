DELAVAN

One newcomer will join the Delavan-Darien School Board after Tuesday’s election, and two incumbents will retain their seats.

Tiffany Schutt, who was appointed to the board in January, secured the most votes. Newcomer David Henriott came in second, and incumbent Sharon Gonzalez came in third.

Incumbent John Andreoni came in fourth and will not return to the board.

Schutt and Henriott will serve three-year terms, and Gonzalez will serve the remainder of former school board member Monica Los’ term, which is two years.

Schutt, a town of Darien resident, said Tuesday she wants to focus on fostering better communication with the community and ensure the district is financially stable. She said the district must “stick within our means” and that it must be willing to adapt to change.

Henriott, a longtime Delavan resident, said Tuesday that open enrollment is a “major concern” for the district. He said the board’s biggest challenge over the next three years will be keeping students from enrolling out of the district.

“Losing one kid out of the district is too many,” he said.

Henriott also said the district should be working with the city of Delavan to determine the area’s long-term growth. He said the district needs to promote its current academic offerings and test scores.

Gonzalez, the board’s current vice president, said she would like to focus on marketing the district to potential students. She praised Superintendent Jill Sorbie for “utilizing the tools we have.” She said the district has to promote itself digitally and through social media.

“We need to get more people to come walk through the schools and see what programs we have to offer everybody and get people engaged with our staff and students,” Gonzalez said.