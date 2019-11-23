JANESVILLE

A hot ham and “holey” (Swiss) cheese sandwich on wheat and a half order of fries.

It’s an order Major Grimes, manager at Sneakers Sports Bar & Grill, knows well.

“He would change it up every once in a while, but for him to have his last sandwich here today, I’m not surprised one bit that it’s a hot ham and holey cheese sandwich,” Grimes said.

Grimes was talking about Pat “Hoppy” Cassidy, an 87-year-old patient at Mercyhealth Hospice whose final wish was to go dancing at Sneakers one more time.

While he wasn’t up for dancing, he celebrated turning 87 last week with a surprise party at the bar Friday night, complete with plenty of Irish music, friends and family.

He entered Sneakers on Friday in his usual manner—with a smile and a thumbs-up. His blue eyes twinkled behind his round glasses as he laughed with Grimes from his wheelchair.

“He is a genuine, simple man. He’s easy to please, but he has a lot to offer. He simply can just light up a room,” Grimes said.

About two weeks ago, Andrea Kussmaul, a registered nurse supervisor with Mercyhealth, heard Cassidy’s wish was to visit Sneakers and dance one more time. Staffers wanted to make it happen.

“When we heard that, we kind of went with it and wanted to make sure we were able to achieve his goal,” she said.

The bar donated food and drinks, and Festival Foods gave him a free birthday cake. The Mercyhealth Development Foundation helped fund Friday’s party through donations.

Kussmaul said the party was important to Mercyhealth.

“It warms my heart. This is exactly why we do hospice,” Kussmaul said.

Before he had to get hospice care, Cassidy had been a regular at Sneakers since the bar opened in 2010. His family met him for lunch there at 11:45 a.m. every Saturday.

When someone at the hospice reached out to Grimes about hosting a party, she was a little confused about why the bar was the patient’s choice. When she heard it was Cassidy, it all made sense.

Sarah Hiatt, a certified nursing assistant, has worked with Cassidy a lot over the last few months. Watching him in his “old stomping grounds” Friday almost brought her to tears.

“He’s very much a happy guy. It’s great to see him smiling right now,” Hiatt said.

“It makes me happy to see him so happy. It’s bringing back memories for him because this was his hangout spot, and it’s such a blessing that he was able to get out here,” she said.

Cassidy’s daughter Cindy McIntosh said her dad’s quiet personality is a bit at odds with his Irish ancestry. Still, he clearly was enjoying his party Friday.

McIntosh said it was an emotional evening for the family.

“There’s a lot of feelings,” McIntosh said. “He loves coming here; he loves the staff here and the hospice people, too. For them to work together to put this together, it’s special.”

Grimes said she’s going to miss serving one of her favorite orders.

“Since day one he’s been coming here. I think it’s wonderful that he considers us family, and I’m not surprised because he is to us, as well.”