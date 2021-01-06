TOWN OF JANESVILLE

Two Janesville residents were involved in a fatal crash Tuesday night on Highway 14, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.

A deputy came upon a two-vehicle crash at about 10:55 p.m. on the westbound side of East Highway 14 near North Newville Road. One vehicle was found on the roadway and the other in the median, according to the release.

Investigations showed the crash was a head-on collision. One driver, a 55-year old Janesville man, died at the scene. The other driver, a 63-year old Janesville woman, was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, according to the release.

Deputies believe the dense fog was a factor in the crash, according to the news release.

The sheriff’s office and the Wisconsin State Patrol are investigation the accident. The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office will release more information at a later time.