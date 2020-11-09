JANESVILLE
One person was found dead in a residential fire early Monday morning on Janesville’s south side, fire officials said.
Janesville firefighters and police officers were dispatched at 12:18 a.m. Monday to a report of a porch on fire at 1062 S. Pearl St., according to a fire department news release.
The residence was engulfed in flames, and one occupant was unaccounted for, according to the release.
Firefighters worked to douse the fire and found the occupant inside the house. The person was removed from the house and determined to have died in the fire, according to the release.
No other victims were found, according to the release.
The house sustained about $90,000 in damage, officials said.
Janesville fire and police departments are investigating the fire and fatality.